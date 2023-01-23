Miami-Dade County

Murder Charge for Miami Man Shot by Officer After Stabbing, Running Over Woman: Police

Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer after he fatally stabbed and ran over a woman earlier this month is now facing a murder charge, officials said.

Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report.

Ordonez-Diaz was booked into jail Sunday after being treated at Jackson South Medical Center, records showed.

File Image
Axel Ordonez-Diaz in 2020
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 12300 block of Southwest 200th Terrace.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to calls of a man beating a woman in the area and found the victim, 48-year-old Claudia Lucia Ordonez, lying in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Ordonez-Diaz had been arguing with the victim when he pulled her out of her car and started beating her as she called for help, the report said.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 1 hour ago

Suspect Shocked While Vandalizing Electrical Equipment in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Fort Lauderdale 2 hours ago

Fort Lauderdale's Kinney Tunnel Closed Until Friday for Construction Project

Neighbors called police as Ordonez-Diaz armed himself with a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, the report said.

Ordonez-Diaz then got into her car and ran her over before ramming the vehicle into another car, the report said.

One person in the other car suffered a broken neck, while the other person in the car was treated at the scene.

Police said officers responded and there was a confrontation before an officer shot Ordonez-Diaz.

Officials haven't said what the relationship was between Ordonez-Diaz and the victim.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us