Broward County

Murder Investigation Underway After Man's Body Found in Garbage Bag in Fort Lauderdale

The body of Johnny Harrell was discovered Tuesday morning behind 825 Northwest 10th Terrace

By Brian Hamacher

Broward Crime Stoppers

A murder investigation was underway after a man's body was found wrapped in a garbage bag in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The body of Johnny Harrell was discovered Tuesday morning behind 825 Northwest 10th Terrace.

Police haven't said how he was killed or released any information on a possible suspect.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

