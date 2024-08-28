2 found dead in murder-suicide at Hialeah apartment: Police

A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday in a murder-suicide at an apartment in Hialeah, police said.

Hialeah Police said they responded to a domestic-related incident at 605 West 68th Street after a family member of the woman went to the apartment because she hadn't heard from her sister for days.

When the family member went to the front door and knocked, no one answered, but she heard a child inside and then called police.

Officers had to force their way inside the apartment. When inside, they found a deceased man and woman. Their child, a 3-year-old boy, was found not injured, police said.

Neighbors told NBC6 the man and woman were a couple.

Detectives were at the scene investigating. Police said it's unclear when the incident occurred.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

