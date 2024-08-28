Hialeah

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Hialeah apartment: Police

The couple's child, a 3-year-old boy, was found in the apartment, unharmed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday in a murder-suicide at an apartment in Hialeah, police said.

Hialeah Police said they responded to a domestic-related incident at 605 West 68th Street after a family member of the woman went to the apartment because she hadn't heard from her sister for days.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

When the family member went to the front door and knocked, no one answered, but she heard a child inside and then called police.

Officers had to force their way inside the apartment. When inside, they found a deceased man and woman. Their child, a 3-year-old boy, was found not injured, police said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Neighbors told NBC6 the man and woman were a couple.

Detectives were at the scene investigating. Police said it's unclear when the incident occurred.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Local

Cybersecurity 4 hours ago

Personal info compromised in the Florida Department of Health data breach? Here's what to do

Florida 6 hours ago

‘Need to be canceled': Families gather at Oleta River State Park to protest park development plan

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us