Murder suspect accused of burying body in North Lauderdale backyard wants to bond out

A North Lauderdale man accused of burying a body in his backyard after a murder hopes a judge will give him the chance to bond out of jail.

Simon Hand, 25, is charged with the shooting death of Demerian Hudson, 22, back in July of 2022 at Hand’s home, and disposing of the body.

The investigation into Hudson’s death started when he was reported missing by his family. Days later, his remains were found at Hand’s North Lauderdale home.

BSO Booking photo of Simon Hand

Hand shot Hudson twice in the head, then wrapped his body in plastic and carpet, and forced his roommate, Bradley Bellamy, to help him bury the body, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Both men were captured on surveillance cameras at Home Depot the day after the murder buying a shovel and pickaxe.

At Monday’s Arthur Hearing, defense attorneys alleged that Bellamy was the one who killed Hudson and got Hand to help him out after the fact.

The defense argued Bellamy had changed his story several times, including about whether he witnessed the murder.

“One he didn’t see it, then he did see it. And we know he’s told everyone that will listen who is not a police officer that he did the shooting himself,” said Sheila Zolnoor, Hand’s defense attorney.

Demerian Hudson

A Fort Lauderdale Police detective testified about the moment she realized Hudson was buried in the backyard.

“I’m standing on sod and thinking this isn’t set and it was spongy, and I thought, I think I’m standing on the victim,” Det. Leann Swisher said.

Shortly after that crime scene detectives unearthed Hudson’s body. Hand was arrested and charged with premeditated murder.

But the state says there’s no question Hand is the one who killed Hudson. A BSO digital forensics analyst read aloud in court several searches found on Hand’s phone in the days after the murder.

One search allegedly read, “Can there be a murder suspect if a person is missing?” Another reportedly read, "How long does it take for a dead body to decompose?”

Now the judge will take several days to decide whether to give Hand a bond or to keep him in jail until trial. His co-defendant Bellamy is charged with accessory after the fact.