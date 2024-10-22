Murder trial begins for man accused of shooting Miami-Dade high schooler over Yeezys

A trial began Tuesday for the man accused of shooting and killing a high school senior in southwest Miami-Dade in April 2020 over the popular Yeezy sneakers.

Adrian Cosby, now 23, is facing murder and attempted murder charges in the sneaker sale turned shooting that killed 18-year-old Andrea Camps Lacayo.

The trial comes eight months after jurors convicted George Walton on a first-degree murder charge for partaking in the incident.

Despite Walton not being the shooter, he was found guilty on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for trying to kill Camps Lacayo’s boyfriend, Sergio Berben, who was shot but survived.

Authorities said Berben and his girlfriend were hoping to sell Walton three pairs of sneakers — from the shoe line launched with rapper Kanye West — worth about $935.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s, Homicide Bureau, have identified and arrested George Walton, left, and Adrian Cosby, right, for the murder of Andrea Lacayo.

Once the three met, Walton asked to try the shoes on, and Berben responded saying he first wanted to see payment, according to an arrest report.

Around that time, Cosby approached Berben's vehicle on the driver's side and allegedly shot both Berben and Camps Lacayo with a firearm.

Berben took the stand Tuesday at Cosby's trial.

"He shot and killed my girlfriend and tried to kill me as well,” Berben told jurors.

After the shooting, Berben drove off but stopped on the side of the road as Camps Lacayo was quickly losing her life.

Eventually paramedics and police arrived to the side of the road where the couple had parked.

Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Jenna Parmenter also testified and said Camps Lacayo was "going in and out of consciousness" and remembered the victim asking "if she was going to be ok."

However, Parmenter told jurors, “she faded back out and closed her eyes.”

Like Walton’s sentencing, if convicted Cosby also faces up to life in prison.

The trial continues Wednesday.