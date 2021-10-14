Music Legends The Rolling Stones Coming to South Florida in November

One of the most iconic bands in the history of rock and roll, The Rolling Stones, will be making a South Florida stop to end their latest tour.

The band announced they will close out their "No Filter" tour at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on November 23rd at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

The band is midway through its 14-stop tour through the United States following a first leg in 2019 that was later delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

It will be the first South Florida stop for the band without Charlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, who died August 24th at the age of 80.