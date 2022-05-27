Hialeah

Music Producer Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Hialeah Recording Studio

The shooting happened at the IMG music recording studio in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A music producer was hospitalized after he was shot outside of a music studio in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened at the IMG music recording studio in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street.

Hialeah Police officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. They did not release his identity and condition.

Coworkers said the person who was shot was a music producer and sound engineer at IMG, a music label and recording studio representing Latin artists.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was shot while he was waiting for his Uber to pick him up after an overnight shift.

Alex Estivas said he got a phone call at around 9 a.m. from other coworkers inside the building at the time, letting him know that there had been a shooting. 

Estivas described the victim — an African American man in his mid to late 40s — as very talented and well-loved in the music community and that the shooting comes as a complete shock.

Local

Florida 30 mins ago

Investigation: No Retaliation Against Former Florida Dept. of Health Employee

Broward County 4 hours ago

Domestic Dispute Ends with Carjacking, Robbery and Beating in Pompano Beach

"I am very surprised because he is a very, very nice guy," Estivas said.

Police say they have not been called to IMG studios in many years and that it's been quiet in the area recently.

It's unknown what led to the shooting and whether there was a suspect in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HialeahMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us