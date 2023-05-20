Music Superstar Ed Sheeran Surprises High School Students in Tampa

Students from several high schools in Tampa got a chance to perform with someone that many may have dreamed of at some point: music superstar Ed Sheeran.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported Sheeran surprised the students from both Blake High School and Middleton High School on Friday when he joined in on music classes at both schools.

Sheeran also donated several guitars to the schools and performed with the students.

“Times forever frozen still for a group of Middleton and Blake High School students,” the Hillsborough County School District posted on social media. “Thank you Ed Sheeran for stopping by and supporting our students!”

Sheeran is set to begin is Mathematics tour Saturday night in Tampa.