A mother cried out in agony Friday morning after her 28-year-old son was fatally shot in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said it happened before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 210th Street. One man was killed and another was hurt after shots were fired and a car crashed into a home there.

Sheena Moorer said one of those men was her son, Demonte' Lumpkin.

"You broke my family's heart. That was my baby!" she cried out to NBC6, as another woman held her shoulder. "My baby is gone! My baby is gone!"

Moorer said her son came home from a party Thursday night, and at some point overnight he walked out again. He never made it back.

"Do you know how it feel being a mother, and you can't save your child? I could not save my child," she said.

She called her son Monte.

"He loved family. Anything you asked of Monte, Monte would do. That's what kind of heart he had," Moorer said.

She said her son took a bullet, and then got in a friend's car and drove off, trying to get to a hospital. Instead, surveillance video shows that he smashed through a gate to the Majorca Isles neighborhood and slammed into the side of a townhome.

"Upon arrival to the scene, our units discovered that the driver had received a gunshot wound to the upper body," Officer Diana Delgado said at the scene.

Paramedics rushed Lumpkin to the hospital, but he did not survive. Detectives also said another man was shot, and someone dropped him off at a different hospital.

Bloodstains dotted a walkway and a bullet pierced the back door of the home that was impacted. The man who lived there said no one was hurt.

Now, Lumpkin's mother wants someone to speak up.

"Whoever you are, they gonna get you and you gonna pay for what you did to my son," Moorer said. "What a bond you broke when you took my son's life. What did he do to you for you to take his life?"

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.