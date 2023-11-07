‘My beloved best friend': Wife seeks husband's killer a year after fatal Opa-locka shooting

Even though a year has passed without an arrest, detectives and family are hoping anyone out there who may know something will come forward to bring justice for a man who was murdered in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police and family members of 57-year-old Gregory Shaw came together Tuesday for a plea to the public to find his killer.

"On that day a year ago, I not only lost my husband, my best friend. But this family lost a father, a grandfather, and a son," said his wife, Donna Shaw.

The grieving widow is begging the community to help find the person who killed her husband.

"He was such a good man. He was just going to get food and he was killed!" she said.

It was Nov. 7th, 2022, just before 6 p.m., when police say Shaw's visit to a Burger King at 13705 Northwest 27th Avenue turned deadly when they say someone shot Shaw as he was pulling out of the drive-thru and parking lot.

Detectives said it appeared Shaw tried to escape for help, but he only made it about a block away from the fast-food joint. Opa-locka Police responded to find his car crashed against a wall and Shaw appearing to be shot several times.

Even after life-saving efforts from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, they pronounced the 57-year-old dead on scene.

A year has passed, but for Shaw’s family, the pain has not.

Family called Shaw "Big Greg" and "the friendly giant" who was a devoted family man, leaving behind his wife, three children and eight grandchildren.

"He would always check in on me and make sure I got to work okay. We’d travel together. He was my beloved best friend," said Donna Shaw.

Now police need the public's help looking for a man on surveillance video whom they believe is the suspect. Detectives say surveillance video shows the man approaching Shaw in the Burger King drive-thru where they had a brief interaction, shortly before they say Shaw was shot off camera.

"As long as the subject stays out, there's a great probability that someone else will be hurt. It’s important that you see this because today it could be us, tomorrow it just might be you," said family pastor Natascha West.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.