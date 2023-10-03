‘My husband is not guilty': Wife of deacon accused of molesting Catholic school students pleads for bond

A deacon and teacher at a Catholic school in North Miami who was arrested earlier this year after being accused of molesting multiple students is seeking to be released on bond while he awaits trial.

On Tuesday, an Arthur hearing began for Carlos Humberto Ramirez, a deacon and teacher at Holy Family Catholic School.

Miami-Dade Corrections Carlos Humberto Ramirez

Humberto Ramirez had been previously denied bond because he’s facing six counts for allegedly molesting four children.

During Tuesday's hearing, his wife, Lazara Ramirez, begged Miami-Dade Judge Milton Hirsch to grant him a bond and let him go home. As a pretrial release condition, she pitched turning in her husband’s passport and pledged her Miami-Dade property to ensure he shows up to court.

“He’s a person of integrity, honest person, and dedicated his life to this community. Has worked with people in need Opa Locka, Miami Gardens, in the areas no one wants to work,” she said. “Your honor, I believe my husband is not guilty. I believe he hasn’t done anything of what he’s being charged."

According to an arrest report, one of the allegations involves an 8-year-old third-grader who said Ramirez touched her inappropriately over her clothes three separate times beginning in October 2021.

Another student said Ramirez kissed her on the forehead and touched her chest over her clothes in October 2022, an arrest report said.

An 11-year-old student also reported she was turning in her classwork when Ramirez grabbed her by the waist and squeezed her rear end, the reports stated.

Joseph Chambrot, an attorney representing Ramirez, denied all the allegations.

“One said he touched her on Oct. 1, 2021 and then the other one says Oct. 1, 2022. So what a coincidence. There is nothing to corroborate this information and this guy is facing probably life in prison based on nothing else but the statements of these four little girls," Chambrot said.

After several witnesses, a judge did not rule on the Arthur hearing because he needs to review videos. A court hearing was scheduled later this month.