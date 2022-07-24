Myriam Masihy is a consumer investigative reporter for Telemundo 51 and NBC 6 South Florida. She has dedicated her 21-year television career to addressing viewers’ concerns and working to solve problems in the community. Her work has helped recover hundreds of thousands of dollars for viewers and has earned her 19 Emmy awards.

In 2017, Myriam was diagnosed with Sjogren’s, an autoimmune disorder. As most patients, she underwent immunosuppression therapy and was given steroids to control flares for two years, but the side effects of the medication started feeling worse than the disorder itself. Despite being told by her rheumatologist that changing her diet would have no effect on her disease, Myriam decided to do what she knew best: research.

After reading dozens of books and medical journals, and watching countless documentaries, she discovered what her doctors hadn’t been telling her; that nutrition and lifestyle changes could improve her health. She began by switching to a whole food plant-based diet. Two weeks later, her inflammation markers had dropped to normal levels for the first time in three years. Blood that had been appearing in her urine was gone and her triglycerides had dropped 100 points and were in the normal range for the first time in years. She decided to add moderate exercise and stress management in the form of yoga and meditation to her lifestyle and she soon discovered she could sleep better because her joint pain wouldn’t wake her up.

A year after her diet and lifestyle changes had improved her health, Myriam realized she couldn’t keep this information to herself. She believed recovering people’s money was great but helping them get their health back was even more important. That’s when she decided to ask her bosses to allow her to produce a documentary series for the Hispanic community about the healing power of diet and lifestyle changes. You see, while the health of the Hispanic community is deteriorating at an alarming rate in the U.S., there was not one documentary that focused on alerting that community of this powerful tool. Her bosses agreed and in September 2021 she began shooting the documentary series with her partner, investigative photojournalist Gaston Toledo.

The first documentary in Spanish is now available on Telemundo 51’s streaming channels, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV. An English version will be available shortly on this website and on NBC6’s streaming channels.

While Myriam continues to work as an investigative reporter, she has decided to learn everything she can about this lifestyle in order to help the community she serves. She recently completed T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies’ plant-based nutrition certificate program at eCornell.

Myriam also holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from IACC in Santiago, Chile and is married to Gino “Latino” Reyes whom she met while working in radio. They have two beautiful daughters, Gabriela and Fahra who bring meaning to their lives.

Inspired by their two adopted daughters, in 2009, Myriam and Gino created the charity organization called Kakes 4 Kids which celebrates the birthdays of over 400 foster and underprivileged children in South Florida.