Mystery persists over who fatally shot mom and young daughter on the Turnpike in Hollywood

A family is grieving the loss of a mother and her young daughter who were shot to death on the Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood as authorities continued their search for whoever is responsible for the senseless crime.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers found Beatrice Saintvil, 27, and her only child Janell, 4, shot to death inside a car stopped on the left shoulder of the southbound lanes of the Turnpike late Friday night near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

A heartbroken family is demanding justice after a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood on Friday night.

“We want to know who did it,” said Kyanna Librun, Saintvile’s sister. “We want to see their face and ask them why. Why? A 4-year-old baby girl and 27-year-old mother who never had a problem with anyone, why? We want to know, why?”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members said Saintvil died at the hospital in surgery.

“Nothing can replace my daughter, my grandchild. When I went to the scene it was so terrible,” said Tatiana Victorin, Saintvil’s mother.

The family said the mother and daughter were inseparable. They loved to dance and host holidays for everyone.

"She was a dancer, a party maker, she was a lover, the peacemaker of this house whenever something happened. She was the one who always bring us back together,” said Librun.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are investigating at the request of FHP. Deputies said they are "using every investigative method available to find the person responsible."

BSO is urging people to come forward if they have information on how this mother and daughter were killed.

"For something like this to happen to her out of all of us is crazy, it’s just crazy,” said Librun.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward with an anonymous call to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.