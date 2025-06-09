Mystery surrounds fatal stabbing at luxury Brickell high-rise, suspect's death

Police are still working to determine why a man was fatally stabbed at a luxury high-rise in Brickell over the weekend and how a suspect in the stabbing later fell to his death.

The stabbing happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 34th floor at the Icon Residences at 485 Brickell Avenue, Miami Police officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once officers arrived, they found a man with apparent stab wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident set off a massive police response as SWAT responded and officers swarmed the area.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC6 NBC6

Police said surveillance cameras showed someone running out of the building after the stabbing in the direction of a building across the street that's under construction.

Later in the day, officers found that suspect dead in the building.

Police on Monday said it appears the suspect somehow fell to their death inside the building under construction, though they said it's unknown if it was intentional or accidental.

Police haven't released the identities of the stabbing victim or suspect, and said they don't know if they knew each other.

NBC6 NBC6

""We're totally clueless as to why this happened. That's also part of the investigation because, what led to this? There was no party going on, it was not a large group. It seems like whoever did this just went into that apartment," Miami Police spokesman Mike Vega said.

On Monday, police had a mobile crime lab set up outside the building as they continued to investigate the incident.

The stabbing had residents of the Icon and nearby buildings rattled.

"I'm across the street from where this happened. I’ve just never seen that many police, and police cars, and SWAT teams ever," said Rick Colangelo. "They had everything blocked off, there must've have been 30 to 50 police cars in the area. I've been here for five years, and I’ve never seen anything like this."

Police said they're speaking with potential witnesses and trying to learn more about the incident.

"There's a lot, a lot to investigate and a lot of doors to knock on and get more information as to what happened," Vega said.