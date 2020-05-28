Naked Burglar Who Caused $100K Damage to Miramar High School Arrested: Police

A man who caused about $100,000 in damages when he broke into Miramar High School while naked has been arrested, police said.
Matthew Alan Crandall, 21, was arrested Wednesday on burglary and criminal mischief charges, Broward County jail records showed.
According to police, Crandall was caught on surveillance cameras unlawfully entering the school at 3601 S. Douglas Road on Monday.
Crandall spent the entire day vandalizing the school while naked, causing about $100,000 in damages, police said.
Miramar Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of the suspect from the school.
Crandall remained behind bars Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.