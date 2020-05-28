Naked Burglar Who Caused $100K Damage to Miramar High School Arrested: Police

A man who caused about $100,000 in damages when he broke into Miramar High School while naked has been arrested, police said.

Matthew Alan Crandall, 21, was arrested Wednesday on burglary and criminal mischief charges, Broward County jail records showed.

According to police, Crandall was caught on surveillance cameras unlawfully entering the school at 3601 S. Douglas Road on Monday.

Crandall spent the entire day vandalizing the school while naked, causing about $100,000 in damages, police said.

Miramar Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of the suspect from the school.

Need to Identify: He broke into Miramar High and spent an entire day vandalizing the school - while naked - causing upwards of $100,000 in damages. Identify him and you will be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. #Reward #MiramarHigh pic.twitter.com/YHPF5Ci1ES — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 26, 2020

Crandall remained behind bars Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.