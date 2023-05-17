Video Shows Naked Man Attack People at Miami Gym, Throughout Midtown Streets

Wild cellphone video shows a naked man assaulting his workout peers at a gym in Miami and passersby throughout Midtown.

Staff members at the UFC Gym in Midtown said the man was taking a boxing class Tuesday night when he suddenly unclothed and started attacking and punching other people.

"The boxing coach said he was a little off, he wasn’t hitting the bag as usual," said assistant general manager Ray Lopez. "The member walked his way downstairs and he was just acting very bizarre."

Gym staff quickly tried to control the man, but he kept fighting back.

"He was just becoming dangerous, so at that point, the coaches just picked him up and took him out, but I just hope he gets the mental help he needs to overcome this with whatever he’s going through," Lopez said.

After getting kicked out, the man continued around Midtown punching random people, including an older man in a wheelchair.

Eventually, police pulled up.

"They gave him many commands to stop and comply in, which he completely disregarded," said Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva. "Our officer was forced to discharge his Taser, at which point, they were able to place him into custody."

The video from Only in Dade showed the Taser didn’t immediately stop him. He still sprinted away from police even after the shock — but not for too long.

"Completely 100 percent not acceptable. Detectives are still working in the case to determine at one point they can charge accordingly to his actions while he gets the mental evaluation he needs," Delva said.

It's not clear if the man will get charged. Police have not released his identity. He’s a fairly new member at the gym and his membership was canceled.