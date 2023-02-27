Naked Man Attempts to Abduct Woman in Pembroke Pines: Police

A naked man attempted to abduct a woman Monday in Pembroke Pines, and police are looking to identify him.

It happened before 2 p.m. in the area of Southwest 68th Terrace and 4th Street, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

The woman was walking along the roadway when a dark-colored, four-door Mazda started following her, police said. The driver, who was wearing no clothing, started making lewd comments as he drove alongside her.

As the woman tried walking faster to avoid him, the driver attempted to block her path with his car and attempted to grab her arm, police said. She slapped his arm away and the man fled.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Surveillance footage captured the victim walking along the street and the vehicle following shortly after.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 954-431-2225.