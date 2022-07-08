Naked Man Caught on Camera Climbing Tractor Trailer on Interstate Near Sarasota

A man with no clothes on was caught on camera climbing atop a tractor trailer late last month on a major roadway near Sarasota.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place June 30th on I-75 in Sarasota County, after deputies were called about a naked man running in and out of traffic.

The man, who was not identified, was taken off the tractor trailer and taken into "protective custody," according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

He was later transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation. Deputies did not say if he would be charged.

