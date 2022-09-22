Naked Man with Bible Shot in Video, Accused Shooter Charged in Pembroke Pines

A naked man with a Bible, who was seen blocking traffic and yelling at motorists in Pembroke Pines last year, was shot on camera and now the accused shooter is charged with attempted murder, police said.

Jean Baptiste, 32, was charged Wednesday for the shooting that happened Feb. 24, 2021.

According to the arrest report, Baptiste was smoking outside an apartment in the Sunshine Gardens community when a naked Saad Choudary, then-21, approached him from the pool area of the complex. Baptiste told police he went inside the apartment to avoid Choudhary.

Baptiste came back outside about 10 minutes later when he thought Choudhary was gone, but Baptiste had armed himself with his girlfriend’s gun. Choudhary showed up again, so Baptiste took out his cellphone and recorded Choudhary on video for about 20 seconds, the report stated.

Baptiste is heard on video repeatedly telling Choudhary, “Get from around here with that [expletive] bro, I swear to God, get from around here.” Baptiste fired a warning shot into the ground and then three more shots as Choudhary appears to be reaching for the cellphone, investigators said.

Choudhary falls to the ground and Baptiste calls 911. Baptiste said he was afraid for his life and didn’t know what black object Choudhary was holding in his hand. Police said they found a black Bible near Choudhary but no weapon. They also confiscated the Taurus 9mm handgun.

Baptiste was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was released on bond.

Choudhary was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for emergency surgery on his right hand, left foot, chin, and left upper chest. The blood loss caused a lack of oxygen to the brain resulting in brain damage as well, the report stated.

No one witnessed the shooting but several people in the area saw Choudhary naked carrying a Bible and acting erratically, blocking traffic in the 6800 block of Pembroke Road and yelling at people, “Do you want this [expletive], I’m a give you this [expletive],” police said.

Several other witnesses had called 911 to report a naked man approaching vehicles in a manic state, and there was video.

Police spoke with Choudhary’s family and his brother said Choudhary was in the hospital the day before the shooting because he was feeling ill. The morning of the shooting Choudhary told his brother he was going for a walk to feel better and ended up back in the hospital with gunshot wounds. The brother suspected drug abuse was to blame, investigators said.

Baptiste remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.