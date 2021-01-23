Florida

Naked North Florida Man Reportedly Stole, Crashed Police Car: Sheriff

Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday

WTLV-TV / First Coast News

A naked Florida man stole what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashed it in a wooded area, officials said.

Joshua Shenker, 22, was arrested after Thursday's crash on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of communication or protection and resisting an officer without violence, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday. Shenker was lying in the the roadway when an officer stopped on the opposite side of the route, the report said. Shenker then ran across the highway lanes toward the officer, officials said.

Local

News You Should Know 49 mins ago

ICYMI: Inauguration Day a Teaching Point for Students, Elon Musk Proposes Traffic Fix for South Florida

coronavirus vaccine Jan 21

What to Know About Getting the Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The redacted report didn't say how Shenker stole the vehicle. Authorities confirmed only that a vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was stolen. First Coast News footage of the scene showed the crashed vehicle to be a marked patrol car.

According to the police report, about $10,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.

Officers noticed Shenker had road rash after the crash and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out, authorities said.

Shenker was being held on $4,011 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney for him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaJacksonvillepolice car stolen
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us