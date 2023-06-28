Narcotics suspect leads police on chase that ends in crash in SW Miami-Dade

A suspect in a narcotics investigation escaped police, led them on a chase and ended up crashing into several vehicles, including an unmarked cop car, Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

The pursuit ended in a crash in the area of Southwest 128th Street and US 1, Miami-Dade Police said.

Officers tried to take the suspect into custody in connection with an open and active narcotics investigation when he intentionally rammed a Dodge Ram into a police vehicle and attempted to run over some of the detectives, authorities said.

Cellphone video shows a white Nissan that the suspect allegedly rear-ended during the pursuit. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital.

That Nissan then collided with a Tesla, which had a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old inside. They were treated on the scene and released.

The suspect ended up crashing into a marked police car. He then lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree, totaling the pick-up.

The suspect ended up hospitalized, including another driver, police said. Officers found a gun inside the Dodge Ram.

Police and witnesses say it could have been much worse.

"The moment was crazy, I'll be honest with you," one witness said. "It was crazy. We saw it from the moment he tried to flee to the moment he crashed here. We saw every bystander that got hit, even the cops. We didn’t know what to do, but fortunately for us, me and my friend are perfectly fine."