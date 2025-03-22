NASCAR

NASCAR Cup series going on as scheduled as wildfire fight continues

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

As crews work to tackle the 344 Fire, thousands of people are heading to Homestead this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Windy conditions were a concern as the fire burned tens of thousands of acres in southwest Miami-Dade, but the NASCAR races at the Homestead-Miami Speedway are going on as scheduled.

"You look at it, it's a little concerning, but we always knew they were doing their best, we hoped Mother Nature would help and she did," said speedway president Guillermo Santa Cruz.

Races started Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Santa Cruz said he communicated constantly with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Homestead Police and the Florida Forest Service for updates on the fire.

"We had a lot of moments where choppers came in and took water from our lake to fight the fire which we were more than happy to support," he said.

This article tagged under:

NASCAR
