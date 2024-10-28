Nashville duo wanted for $1.7M jewelry store robbery arrested in Miami Beach

A man and woman wanted in connection to a $1.7 million armed robbery of a jewelry store in Nashville, Tennessee were tracked down in Miami Beach on Sunday.

Miami Beach Police announced on Monday that they worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department to arrest Milleni Garcia, 38, and Orlando Valdes Hernandez, 34 in connection to an armed robbery of over $1.7M in gold and jewelry.

Police said the duo and one other person entered a Nashville jewelry store where they briefly browsed before producing firearms and threatening employees. They ultimately stole a number of valuable items before running out of the store, police added.

Garcia and Hernandez were later tracked down at the Grand Beach Hotel located at 4835 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, where officers took them into custody.

“I commend my detectives and partners at the Metro Nashville Police Department for their hard work and resolve in bringing these violent offenders to justice," Chief Wayne Jones said.

Garcia and Hernandez are now awaiting the extradition process, police said.