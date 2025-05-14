‘Nat Moore Way' street naming in Miami honors Dolphins legend

A Miami Dolphins legend was in the spotlight Wednesday for all the right reasons as the City of Miami named a street after Nat Moore.

A section of Northwest 2nd Avenue is now called "Nat Moore Way" to honor the wide receiver who spent his entire NFL career with the Dolphins.

The new street name was unveiled at a ceremony in the auditorium at Miami Edison Senior High School, where Moore is an alumnus.

Many of Moore's teammates from the Dolphins, including Hall of Fame members Larry Little and Dwight Stephenson, were at the ceremony, along with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Moore is being honored not for his greatness on the football field, but for his decades of community service, especially his efforts to help the youth of Miami, which he discussed at the ceremony.

"We have no idea, no matter what our profession is, how we can impact young people that have a goal and have a dream, they just need a chance, need a little push," he said.

The sign is directly east of Edison High on 2nd Avenue from where, as Moore said, you can see the gym and the practice field, places where he spent a ton of time working on his skills when he was a kid.