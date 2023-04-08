National Cycling League Hold First Ever Racing Event in Miami Beach

With over two billion cyclists worldwide, the National Cycling League wants to be the world's first cycling league that empowers gender equity and diversity.

About 100 riders competed for the top prize Saturday in Miami Beach - $1 million.

"This is not skinny guys in spandex. This is fast and furious racing," said CEO and founder Paris Wallace.

Wallace created the National Cycling League to redefine the sport, making it more appealing to a younger generation.

"We are the first majority minority and female owned professional sports league. What does that mean? It means the league looks like America," he said. "There’s been generations of Black and brown boys and girls who have grown up saying I want to be an athlete but have never seen an example of what it looks like to be an owner."

It’s also the first co-ed cycling league where women and men compete on the same teams. Plus, thanks to a partnership with NCL, you at home can join NCL races by cycling on a Wahoo bike through its digital platform.

Ride fast and your scores can be recorded too!

"We are really focusing on making the sport more inclusive," Wallace said. "Redefining who can be a professional cyclist and who can aspire to be a professional cyclist."

America’s first national cycling league held its first ever race on Miami Beach and then will head to Atlanta, Denver and Washington DC. So why start in Miami?

"This is America's Riviera. The Art Deco district is an economic engine that drives the state," said State Rep. Fabian Basabe, a Republican who represents District 106. "We want people to know you’re all welcome to come and play and work responsibly. "

As part of the league’s commitment to community, the NCL is partnering with community bike shops and to host a week-long series of free events some of which include giving bikes to children and talks that promote health and wellness for the community.