National Hurricane Center: Here Are the Cyclone Names for 2020-2024

The Atlantic hurricane season this year does not begin until June 1st, but the National Hurricane Center has already prepared its list of names to be used for tropical cyclones from 2020 through 2024.

The name lists are maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization, and they are recycled every six years, with the exception of names that get retired following particularly deadly hurricanes (such as Katrina, Irma, and Michael.)

Here are the names to be used in 2020: