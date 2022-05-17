National Hurricane Center Spokesman Retiring June 1

The National Hurricane Center's communications and public affairs officer is retiring after 15 years in Miami.

Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen announced his retirement on Tuesday, saying he will be stepping down as of the June 1 start of hurricane season. He'll be succeeded by meteorologist Maria Torres.

“After more than 20 years with NOAA (15 of that at NHC), preceded by 28 years as a broadcast meteorologist, I am ready," Feltgen said in an email.

“It has been a distinct privilege and honor to work with you during these many years, particularly during the recent record hurricane seasons," he added. “Stay safe and be well."