National Hurricane Center Taking Safety Measures to Keep Working in Pandemic

The 2020 hurricane season will be like no other with plenty of uncertainty when it comes to exactly how the season will play out thanks to the continuing coronavirus threat to contend with - and possibly even a second wave of the pandemic.

The National Hurricane Center is prepared.

Housed on the campus of Florida International University, the NHC is working remotely for the moment like many places of employment with someone at least in the buliding at all times.

However, could a dangerous hurricane change things?

The NHC will need most of its staff on site to perform the task at hand. There is a lot that goes into the generation of hurricane tracks and forecasts, not to mention briefings with local officials, emergency managers and media.

So, how do they pull this off?

"We are talking about masks, one-way hallways and creating six feet of space around workstation," said NHC director Ken Graham.

The team at the National Hurricane Center has taken an oath to be there through think and thin. They will be there for us this hurricane season, like always.

"If we have to spread out across this building to perform our functions, we're going to do it," Graham said.

Only time will tell how we fare this hurricane season, but one thing is for sure: the National Hurricane Center will make sure that the public will have the best information possible, even if we do see a disruptive second coronavirus wave.