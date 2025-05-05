National Hurricane Preparedness Week underway as hurricane season approaches

As hurricane season approaches in June, the Broward County's Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to prepared.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week is officially underway, which runs until May 10.

During each day of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, residents need to take note of certain actions they should take.

May 5: Residents are urged to get disaster supplies while they are available and should have at least three days worth of non-perishable food and medicine. People should also take steps to strengthen their homes by trimming trees and making sure outside wall openings are sealed.

May 6: Familiarize yourself with forecast terminology such as the difference between a watch and a warning.

May 7: Make sure to have a "go-bag" ready with important items in the event you need to leave your home. People with pets should also know where their nearest shelter is and if they allow animals.

May 8: Make sure to stay protected during a storm, whether that means you've evacuated or sheltered in place and know what to expect from storm hazards.

May 9: After a storm has cleared, be cautious of potential dangers. Be aware that communications may not be readily available.

May 10: Even after considering all these steps, residents are urged to visit the county's Hurricane A to Z Guide, which provides more tips and information.