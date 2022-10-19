National LGBTQ Task Force Work to Drive Voters to Polls With ‘Queer the Vote' Campaign

With midterm elections weeks away, special interest groups are stepping up efforts to mobilize voters.

The National LGBTQ Task Force is holding a gala Saturday in Miami Beach and has spent the last few months recruiting voters to the polls in key battleground states like Florida.

For months, the task force has been building grassroots connections and voters for LGBTQ rights and protections in its "Queer the Vote" campaign.

"It is no secret that LGBTQ people are growing in numbers, which means we are growing in power as an electoral voting block," said Kierra Johnson, Executive Director of the Task Force.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The “Queer the Vote” campaign and Saturday's gala are reminders to the voter of the power they have at the ballot box when it comes to protecting equality, Johnson added.

“Everything from the right to participate in electoral politics, to being able to say 'gay,' there's targeting happening across our community on transgender young people and families of LGBTQ adults and seniors”, said Johnson

The task force says this election matters more than ever and its goal is to eradicate discrimination.

Click here for more information on Saturday's gala.