National Supermarket catches fire in Hialeah

A bystander called firefighters after seeing the smoke coming from the back of the supermarket

By Briana Trujillo

A Hialeah supermarket caught fire on Sunday night, sending dark smoke into the air and causing what appeared to be significant damage to the establishment.

A bystander called firefighters at around 8:06 p.m. after seeing the smoke coming from the back of the National Supermarket, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue. 

Firefighters were still working hot spots at around 10 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Footage from Chopper6 on Monday morning captured what appeared to be blackened interiors and debris.

The fire department said it was too early to tell what caused the fire, and that the Florida State Fire Marshal would be investigating.

The supermarket was closed at the time of the fire. It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

