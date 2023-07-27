Nation's oldest Black fraternity moves convention from Florida over ‘hostile' policies

The nation's oldest intercollegiate Black fraternity will not be meeting in Florida as scheduled in two years due to what they said is the state being 'hostile' to the Black community.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. said it will not hold its 2025 General Convention in Orlando "due to Governor Ron DeSantis’ harmful, racist, and insensitive policies against `the Black community,'" according to a press release, USA Today reported.

"Although we are moving our convention from Florida, Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to support the strong advocacy of Alpha Brothers and other advocates fighting against the continued assault on our communities in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis," General President Willis L. Lonzer III said.

The nearly week-long event was expected to generate nearly $5 million for the state, the fraternity said.

The fraternity joins other national Black organizations that have pulled their conventions or denounced DeSantis administration's policies, including the state's approval of new African American history standards.

In May, the NAACP issued a formal advisory in response to what they called "aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools"