Lanes of NB Turnpike in Broward Shut Down Due to Tractor Trailer Fire

Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Broward County were shut down Monday evening due to a tractor trailer fire.
The incident happened near Commercial Boulevard. Traffic was backed up for miles during rush hour.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Local
