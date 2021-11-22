First Alert Traffic

Lanes of NB Turnpike in Broward Shut Down Due to Tractor Trailer Fire

Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Broward County were shut down Monday evening due to a tractor trailer fire.

The incident happened near Commercial Boulevard. Traffic was backed up for miles during rush hour.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

