NBC 6 Anchor Helps Give Back to Community Devastated by Duplex Fire

On the day before Christmas NBC 6 Anchor Jawan Strader along with his helpers brought smiles to over a dozen people who lost everything in a duplex Lauderhill fire.

"We are gonna make sure they are blessed and have everything they need," said NBC 6 Anchor Jawan Strader.

A trunk was filled with toys and clothes.

When the children saw them, their faces were priceless.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"So Santa sent us here and gave us all this stuff to give to you guys," said Strader.

Not only did the kids receive gifts, but the adults received a $500 check.

The fire engulfed the Lauderhill duplex just 5 days before Christmas. The flames ripped through both units. It was home for sixteen people.

"I tried to put the fire out, tried everything ," said Carl Davis.

"It has been hard starting over, but we have to be in good spirits for our kids," said Rodney Smith.

While it's been tough, both Davis and Smith said they are speechless on Christmas Eve.

" We are blessed I don’t even know what to say," said Davis.

"I appreciate y’all coming together and putting a smile on these kids faces," said Smith.

The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida Chapter along with the Lip Foundation partnered up to make this special day happen.

“It is just such a blessing to be able to give back and to see the smiles on their faces because we sometimes take our life for granted," said Alex Chisholm, Radio host and Founder of Lip foundation.

"This is the season to give back not only receive but to give. That is what it is all about. When you think about the holidays it’s about giving back," said Strader.

If you would like to help this family, below is the link to their go fund me page :

https://www.gofundme.com/f/5483v-my-house-caught-on-fire-we-lost-everything?member=23969333&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer