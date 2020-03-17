coronavirus

NBC 6 Anchor Johnny Archer Addresses Absence Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Archer spoke with his co-workers during Tuesday morning’s show and let them know one thing: he does NOT have the COVID-19 virus.

In recent days, you may have noticed one important member of the NBC 6 morning team absent – but amid concerns sweeping the globe over the coronavirus pandemic, the need came to address concerns.

Morning anchor Johnny Archer spoke with his co-workers, Sheli Muniz and Roxanne Vargas, during Tuesday morning’s show and let them know one thing: he does NOT have the COVID-19 virus.

“I never thought in my 10 years of journalism, I would be doing something like this,” Archer said while speaking from the balcony of his apartment, detailing an upper respiratory infection that he suffered from that forced him to stay home and recover.

Archer said he was feeling sick last week and went to seek medical attention out of an abundance of caution. He said he feels much better than he did last week.

“I’ve been staying home and making sure to take care of myself so I don’t get the virus,” Archer said, saying he has not been giving high fives anymore amid the growing national concern.

Archer did not give a time table on when he would return to work, but we wish him a speedy recovery!

