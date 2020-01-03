NBC 6 Anchor Shares Story of Weight Loss Through Intermittent Fasting

As some get ready for a healthier start of the year, one lifestyle choice that many talked about in 2019 has showed serious results – intermittent fasting.

While it may seem like a new fad, the diet has been around for centuries – and has helped people like morning anchor Roxanne Vargas lose over 30 pounds in the last year.

“It’s a very easy eating style to get into where before you felt like you needed to have breakfast or have three meals every three hours or so,” said nutrition coach Javier Milian.

The word fasting can be intimidating, but Milian says don't focus on when you're not eating but focus on your eating window.

“It really what you need to do,” he says. “I get to eat from this time to this time at that time I stop and that’s it. I’m not worried about food anymore. Obviously, making good choices within those hours are going to have a greater effect but that fact that you’re restricting yourself already to that eating window is going to create a calorie deficit and gives you health benefits.”

There are different ways to fast: alternate day fasting -- 24 hours on, 24 hours off. So, think having dinner tonight then not eating again until dinner tomorrow. But the most common option you hear about is the “16-8” method.

“I usually have my clients send me over their schedules – if you’re busy you’re not too hungry, but where are those gaps in the day where you can probably start to have some meals,” Milian said. “There’s always that mental aspect that you need to overcome. Understanding that the first week or two of anything you do is going to be tough.”

Milian also says that exercise is important to achieve the best results for your body and your mind. It may not work for everyone, like those who are diabetic so make sure you have a conversation with your doctor when making this lifestyle change.