NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Partner for Supporting Our Schools Campaign in South Florida

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 have partnered up to support the Supporting Our Schools campaign, which aims to ensure that all children in South Florida have the items they need to have a successful school year.

This time, we are working with Donor's Choose to fund projects that support teachers and students in need.

You get to pick the projects that you want to support. Click here to scroll through and select a project to support local school teachers and students across South Florida, or you may choose to simply make a donation.