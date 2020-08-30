donations

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Partner for Supporting Our Schools Campaign in South Florida

By NBC 6

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 have partnered up to support the Supporting Our Schools campaign, which aims to ensure that all children in South Florida have the items they need to have a successful school year.

This time, we are working with Donor's Choose to fund projects that support teachers and students in need.

You get to pick the projects that you want to support. Click here to scroll through and select a project to support local school teachers and students across South Florida, or you may choose to simply make a donation.

This article tagged under:

donationsdonor's choosesupporting our schools
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us