NBC 6 Celebrates National Doctors Day Published 39 mins ago • Updated 11 seconds ago March 30th is National Doctors Day, and NBC 6 is honoring those who are helping to keep South Florida healthy and working harder than ever during the pandemic. 13 photos 1/13 Dr. Chi Zhang, bariatric general surgeon at Broward Health 2/13 Dr. Bernd Wollschlager, Aventura 3/13 Dr. Michael Rivlin 4/13 Dr. William Leone, Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute 5/13 Dr. Jason Gates, GYN Oncology at Broward Health 6/13 Dr. Philip Bao, oncologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center 7/13 Dr. Jeyavaran Karthikeyan, Internal Medicine at Broward Health 8/13 Dr. Mammen Zachariah, Broward Health 9/13 Dr. Melissa Armas, family medicine at Broward Health 10/13 Dr. Nadav Fields, internal medicine at Broward Health 11/13 Dr. Matthew Pearson, Gynecology Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center 12/13 Dr. Patricia Jeudin, Gynecology Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center 13/13 Dr. Abdulrahman Sinno, Gynecology Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center This article tagged under: making a differencenational doctors daynbc 6 news