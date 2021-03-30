NBC 6 Celebrates National Doctors Day

March 30th is National Doctors Day, and NBC 6 is honoring those who are helping to keep South Florida healthy and working harder than ever during the pandemic.

13 photos
1/13
Dr. Chi Zhang, bariatric general surgeon at Broward Health
2/13
Dr. Bernd Wollschlager, Aventura
3/13
Dr. Michael Rivlin
4/13
Dr. William Leone, Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute
5/13
Dr. Jason Gates, GYN Oncology at Broward Health
6/13
Dr. Philip Bao, oncologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center
7/13
Dr. Jeyavaran Karthikeyan, Internal Medicine at Broward Health
8/13
Dr. Mammen Zachariah, Broward Health
9/13
Dr. Melissa Armas, family medicine at Broward Health
10/13
Dr. Nadav Fields, internal medicine at Broward Health
11/13
Dr. Matthew Pearson, Gynecology Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
12/13
Dr. Patricia Jeudin, Gynecology Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
13/13
Dr. Abdulrahman Sinno, Gynecology Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

This article tagged under:

making a differencenational doctors daynbc 6 news

