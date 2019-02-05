NBC 6 Gay Pride Calendar

Gay8 Festival | Sunday, February 17th, 2019 | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Southwest 8th Street from Southwest 17th avenue to Southwest 14th avenue. For more information, go to: www.gay8festival.com.
3/6
Pride Fort Lauderdale | Parade: Saturday, February 24th at 5:30 p.m. | Festival: Sunday, February 25th 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. | 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale | For more information, go to: www.PrideFortLauderdale.org.
4/6
Miami Beach Pride | Festival: Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Lummus Park and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL | For more information, go to: www.MiamiBeachPride.com.
5/6
Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival | Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. | Wilton Drive from 20th Street to 26th Street | For more information, go to: www.WiltonManorsStonewall.com.
6/6
Wynwood Pride | Friday, June 21, 5 p.m. - 3 a.m. and Saturday, June 22, 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. | 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL | For more information, go to: www.WynwoodPride.com.

