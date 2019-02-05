NBC 6 Gay Pride Calendar Published at 4:11 pm on February 5, 2019 Published at 4:11 pm on February 5, 2019 6 photos 1/6 Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP, File In this July2, 2016, file photo, a person waves a flag during a Gay Pride parade in Madrid, Spain. 2/6 Gay8 Festival | Sunday, February 17th, 2019 | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Southwest 8th Street from Southwest 17th avenue to Southwest 14th avenue. For more information, go to: www.gay8festival.com. 3/6 Pride Fort Lauderdale | Parade: Saturday, February 24th at 5:30 p.m. | Festival: Sunday, February 25th 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. | 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale | For more information, go to: www.PrideFortLauderdale.org. 4/6 Miami Beach Pride | Festival: Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Lummus Park and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL | For more information, go to: www.MiamiBeachPride.com. 5/6 Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival | Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. | Wilton Drive from 20th Street to 26th Street | For more information, go to: www.WiltonManorsStonewall.com. 6/6 Wynwood Pride | Friday, June 21, 5 p.m. - 3 a.m. and Saturday, June 22, 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. | 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL | For more information, go to: www.WynwoodPride.com. 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Taal Volcano Erupts, Spewing Lava, Ash over Philippines Stars Attend ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Movie Premiere in Miami Beach Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards San Diego’s Cutest Critters