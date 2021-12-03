NBC 6 Joins With Florida Panthers for ‘Caravan of Joy' Event Saturday

In time for the holiday season, the annual Caravan of Joy event has returned and the Florida Panthers are taking part once again.

NBC 6 and the Panthers are teaming up to allow fans to donate a new, unwrapped toy at Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

Fans can donate the toys on the JetBlue Tarmac from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., right before the start of the game.

Saturday will also be Kids Day, presented by Broward Health Salah Foundation Children's Hospital. Various events will include face painting, snow cone machines along with a slapshot cage , video games and more.

The team's Foundation will give a $25,000 gift to the hospital during the game.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51’s 24th Annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is officially accepting donations now through Dec. 10 at participating South Florida malls.

Drop off donations at any of the following locations now through Dec. 10:

Dadeland Mall at Shop Mom Pop Up near JCPenney: 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156

Miami International Mall at Guest Services: 1455 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172

Sawgrass Mills at Guest Services near Adidas: 12801 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323

The Falls at The Paper Tree House: 8888 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33176

The Caravan of Joy Toy Drive provides toys to children in need through wonderful local organizations including:

Good Shepherd Child Care Center

Redland Migrant Children Center

Sagrada Familia Child Care

Hialeah Housing Authority

Forever Family

Kakes 4 Kids

Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center

Your generous donations will brighten up the lives of hundreds of children in need throughout South Florida.