NBC 6 Morning Team Battles for Super Bowl Meal Title

With Super Bowl 54 this weekend in Miami Gardens, members of the NBC 6 morning team battled it out for their own title - whose meal is the best for the big game?

Here's a look at the recipes for each item:

Roxy's Six Layer Dip

16 oz cream cheese softened

8 oz grated/shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/4-1/3 cup chopped green onion divided

1/2 cup diced pickled jalapeños extra as desired

1/2 tsp garlic powder

pinch of salt

3 slices of bacon

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

2-3 TBSP fresh parsley

2-3 fresh jalapeños (approx. 1/4 cup finely chopped)

1 slice mozzarella or white cheddar cheese

Steps:

In a medium bowl, combine softened cream cheese, cheddar, pickled jalapeño, garlic powder, salt and around 2-3 TBSP chopped green onion.

Using a hand mixer or a fork and some elbow grease (my method of choice), mix well. Use a silicone spatula to scoop out the cheese mixture and shape into a ball with your hands.

Place on a sheet of parchment paper or a cutting board and flatten the top of the ball, pinching and shaping it into a football. You'll want to press down on the middle and sort of pinch the sides while you press it into an edible football. I promise it's super duper easy, relive those play dough days and have fun with it!

If cheese ball is too soft, cover with plastic and pop it in the fridge for 15-60 min. Mine was still firm yet soft enough to coat with toppings after 15 minutes so I went with it.

While your cheese ball chills, chop the bacon into pieces and cook until crispy in a hot pan or skillet.

Remove bacon from pan and wipe clean, leaving a teeny bit of the bacon grease behind. Add your panko and lightly toast it, stirring frequently for about a minute or two until golden.

Remove the seeds, veins, and stem from your jalapeño and finely chop/mince.

Sprinkle/cover your cheese ball with panko, the remaining green onion, parsley, fresh jalapeño, and bacon and press firmly into the cheeseball to coat.

For the laces, snag a slice of mozzarella cheese (or any cheese really!) and use a sharp knife to cut it into thin slices. Cut one long slice for the center of the football and smaller slices for the laces. Place the long slice horizontally along the center of the football, then arrange the small slices horizontally on top. Again, super simple and you can basically use any cheese you'd like, if needed!

Adam's Fiery Guacamole

8 Avocados

1 cup of onion

6 tablespoons of cilantro

3 limes

1 Jalapeno pepper

2 Habanero peppers

½ a head of Garlic

2 teaspoons salt

Couple pinches of pepper

Patience

Sheli's Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

1 pound ground chicken

1 cup panko crumbs (or dry bread crumbs)

1 (1 ounce) packet ranch dressing mix

1 large egg

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce (divided)

5-6 green onions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon celery salt

1/2 teaspoon onion flakes

salt and pepper, to taste

ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping (or drizzle)