NBC 6 South Florida

NBC South Florida News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Now you can watch 24/7 local news coverage from your favorite local station

Today, we launched NBC South Florida News on Roku's Live TV platform.
On this new Roku channel, you'll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around South Florida.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC 6 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How To Watch NBC South Florida News:
• Turn on your Roku device
• Use one of the following access points:
• Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR
• Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 147 and select Live TV

On The Roku Channel, you'll find channels from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Hartford (CT) and South Florida in the channel guide.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

NBC 6 South FloridaNBC 6Roku
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us