Annual Gay8 Festival Returns to Little Havana Sunday

Several blocks of Calle Ocho will shut down Sunday for the sixth annual Gay8 Festival, which is focusing on freedom for Cuba for this year's festivities.

Gay8 benefits the nonprofit 4ward Miami and is an opportunity to connect diversity and engage the community in real conversations.

This year's focus was inspired by the protests last summer.

"Cuba tends to be a divisive issue only because a big part of this community is Cuban, Cuban American, and they're living this trauma, daily trauma with their family back home, and the other part of this community sees it as not their issue or an international issue," said Damian Pardo, the chair of 4Ward Miami. "We're trying to help educate people on the issues of Cuba so that we can work together better in this community."

The event will feature Hispanic art, live music, fashion, dance and food.

While Sunday is the day of the festival, there will be a street dance and rally culminating with cries for freedom Saturday night at Domino Park.

Gay8 is a free and family-friendly event. Visit Gay8Festival.com for more info.