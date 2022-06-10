Celebrate at Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride: Where, When & How to Get Tickets

On June 28, 1969, a series of protests now known as the Stonewall riots enacted what is said to be the beginning of the LGBTQ+ liberation in the United States.

Today, this event has become a staple of LGBTQ+ history— one that is being celebrated almost 53 years later at the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival on Saturday, June 18 in Wilton Manors.

Located at 2300 Wilton Drive, 33305, the street fair will continue from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m., and the Twilight Parade will take place at 7 p.m. NBC 6 Meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin will be the co-Grand Marshal of the event.

South Florida Pride Week 2022 begins on Friday, June 10th. I'm so honored to be a Grand Marshal for both Floatarama on Saturday the 11th and Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride on Saturday the 18th. @nbc6 @telemundo51 pic.twitter.com/gLRqozy1XN — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) June 8, 2022

All those who wish to attend are offered two options for tickets: General Admission and VIP. Either tickets can be purchased here.

General Admission is $10 at the door, but is offered for only $7 through a pre-sale discount.

VIP packages differ, but both offer drink vouchers, food, special air-conditioned access, and more. These tickets range from $100-$200.

No matter who you are or how you identify, all are encouraged to attend the event for a day filled with love, celebration, acceptance, and of course, pride.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51are sponsors of this event, including OUT@Comcast, OUT@NBCUniversal and Telemundo Network.