Colorado Group Produces Ad Asking Florida’s LGBTQ Community to Move to State

A new ad campaign from the state of Colorado is asking residents from the LGBTQ community in Florida to do one thing – move.

The ad, done on behalf of Good Business Colorado, promotes job protections in the state and the ability to “be ourselves” at work.

"It was a very easy thing to look at Florida and the lack of protections for LGBTQ employees and say hey job creators, hey talented people, come here to Colorado, we want you as you are," Debra Brown, the group’s executive director, told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

The group Movement Advancement Project ranks Colorado as one of the top states for laws and policies protecting the LGBTQ community while ranking Florida as one of the lowest.

"Florida businesses for years have been calling on state lawmakers to pass our equality act to protect LGBTQ Floridians from discrimination," said state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat from Orlando. "It's a shot across the bow and a warning to the Florida Chamber that they need to step up their game and demand action from the Florida Legislature to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ Floridians."