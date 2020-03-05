Initial Plans Revealed for Pulse Memorial and Museum in Orlando

Architects have revealed the latest design of a planned memorial set to honor the Central Florida LGBTQ bar where 49 people lost their lives in a horrific mass shooting nearly four years ago.

Officials from the Pulse Memorial Design Team held the first of three events Wednesday in Orlando, showing off the three-part design set to honor and remember the lives lost in the June 12, 2016 attack.

The plan calls for the original building of Pulse to remain with a cross section allowing visitors to walk through with music playing through the granite walls. Down the street, a tower will be built to serve as a museum for the lives lost while a shaded survivor walk will be built near the nightclub and stretching into downtown Orlando.

"I think it's going to be beautiful. I think it's going to be great for the city, too, to open up that part of the city and have trees and parks and have a place where people can gather," Orlando resident John Hurst told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

The design’s director said the plans could change depending on feedback after the presentations, but current plans have everything opening in either 2022 or 2023.