Initial Plans Revealed for Pulse Memorial and Museum in Orlando

The design’s director said the plans could change depending on feedback after the presentations, but current plans have everything opening in either 2022 or 2023

Architects have revealed the latest design of a planned memorial set to honor the Central Florida LGBTQ bar where 49 people lost their lives in a horrific mass shooting nearly four years ago.

Officials from the Pulse Memorial Design Team held the first of three events Wednesday in Orlando, showing off the three-part design set to honor and remember the lives lost in the June 12, 2016 attack.

The plan calls for the original building of Pulse to remain with a cross section allowing visitors to walk through with music playing through the granite walls. Down the street, a tower will be built to serve as a museum for the lives lost while a shaded survivor walk will be built near the nightclub and stretching into downtown Orlando.

"I think it's going to be beautiful. I think it's going to be great for the city, too, to open up that part of the city and have trees and parks and have a place where people can gather," Orlando resident John Hurst told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

