Stonewall National Museum in Fort Lauderdale facing staggering budget shortfall

As Pride Month begins, one of the nation’s most important LGBTQ+ institutions is facing an uncertain future.

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, and Library in Fort Lauderdale — a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ history and culture for more than five decades — is grappling with a staggering budget shortfall. Once supported by government grants and corporate sponsors, the museum says that funding has dried up due to the current political climate.

The collection includes more than 30,000 books, DVDs, and CDs chronicling LGBTQ+ history, along with priceless artifacts — like a gold record from the Village People, leather pants worn by Ricky Martin, and the gavel Nancy Pelosi used to end “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell."

But those archives are now at risk. Robert Kesten, the museum’s Executive Director, says there’s a nearly $1 million short of what it needs to keep operating. The financial blow began last year when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cut funding for arts and cultural institutions across the state, including Stonewall.

Kesten also pointed to losses under the Trump administration, which rolled back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.“But the most un-American thing,” Kesten said, “is that the federal government has pressured private industry and independent foundations to stop giving as well.”

Now, Stonewall is relying heavily on individual donations — a less stable and less predictable source of support.

“Every time you walk through the stacks of books or through the archives, you're reminded that these people faced obstacles that seemed impossible,” Kesten said. “And yet, we survived AIDS, we got marriage, we are able to serve in the military, we're able to secure housing, we're able to have families, we're able to do all of those things because we figured out how to fight back in meaningful ways. And that's what this place represents.”

For more information or to donate, visit stonewall-museum.org.