NBC 6 Special: Hurricane Season 2022

A new NBC 6 special is taking a look back at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends Wednesday.
Statistics show the season was near-average, with named storms matching the yearly average of 14. The 8 hurricanes were one more than the yearly average of 7, but the 2 major hurricanes were below the yearly average of 3.
But for Florida, the 2022 hurricane season was marked by two destructive storms, Ian and Nicole, dealt a deadly, damaging, and serious economic blow to the state from which it will take years to recover.
