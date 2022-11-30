NBC 6 Special: Hurricane Season 2022

A new NBC 6 special is taking a look back at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends Wednesday.

Statistics show the season was near-average, with named storms matching the yearly average of 14. The 8 hurricanes were one more than the yearly average of 7, but the 2 major hurricanes were below the yearly average of 3.

Today is the last day of #hurricane season and we couldn't be more thrilled. Even though the numbers came in "near average", this season was anything but average. #Ian and #Nicole changed lives forever. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/GXtXY3PDn0 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) November 30, 2022

But for Florida, the 2022 hurricane season was marked by two destructive storms, Ian and Nicole, dealt a deadly, damaging, and serious economic blow to the state from which it will take years to recover.