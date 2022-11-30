2022 Hurricane Season

NBC 6 Special: Hurricane Season 2022

By NBC 6

NOAA

A new NBC 6 special is taking a look back at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends Wednesday.

Statistics show the season was near-average, with named storms matching the yearly average of 14. The 8 hurricanes were one more than the yearly average of 7, but the 2 major hurricanes were below the yearly average of 3.

But for Florida, the 2022 hurricane season was marked by two destructive storms, Ian and Nicole, dealt a deadly, damaging, and serious economic blow to the state from which it will take years to recover.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

2022 Hurricane SeasonFloridaNBC 6atlantic hurricane seasonHurricane season
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us