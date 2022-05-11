NBC 6 & T51 President, General Manager Recognized by American Heart Association

The American Heart Association held its annual Go Red for Women luncheon Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, where NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 President and General Manager Jorge Carballo was honored for his service to the South Florida community.

Additionally, $493,000 was raised for the AHA's Go Red for Women initiative, which aims to raise awareness and educate women about the threat of cardiovascular disease.

Carballo received the Relentless Heart Savers Community Lifeline Award, which recognizes public media stations that provide exemplary service to their communities to inform, inspire and foster education in South Florida.

"We reached two communities in this market," Carballo said at the luncheon. "We're here for you, we'll always be here to support your cause."

NBC 6 anchor Constance Jones and Telemundo 51 anchor Alejandra Molina hosted this year's luncheon at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa.