NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive

Our 22nd Annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is underway. Every year, your donations brighten up the lives of thousands of children in need throughout South Florida. To make this year exceptional once again, here is how you can help:

Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to one of the following locations from now through December 13th.

December 13 will be the final collection event for Caravan of Joy at the Miramar Fire Department at 14801 Southwest 27th Street. The collection event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The NBC 6 Café will be there Friday morning.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 13

DADE COUNTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Locations:

• Main Office, 1500 Northwest 107th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

• Coral Gables, 475 Biltmore Way. Coral Gables, FL 33134

• Downtown, 172 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

• Hialeah, 1738 W. 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

• Homestead, 29850 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033

• Jackson Memorial Hospital, 1801 Northwest 9th Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

• Kendall, 10900 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176

• Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, 3100 SW 62nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33155

• Miami Gardens, 20645 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33169

• South Dade, 20295 S. Dixie Highway Miami, FL 33189.

• Miami Gardens In-Store (Inside Walmart) 19501 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33056

PARTICIPATING SIMON MALLS

DADELAND MALL

7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156 (Guest Services)

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL MALL

1455 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172 (Guest Services)

CORAL SQUARE MALL

9469 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33071 (Mall Office)

NBC 6 NIGHT AT THE FLORIDA PANTHERS - DECEMBER 10 AT 7PM

Join us at the BB&T Center for the Florida Panthers Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive a Twin Peaks gift card!

MIRAMAR FIRE STATION #84 (ADJACENT TO NBC 6 STUDIOS)

DROP OFF DECEMBER 13TH, 9 AM – 4 PM

14801 Southwest 27th Street

Miramar, Florida 33027

THE CARAVAN OF JOY TOY DRIVE PROVIDES TOYS TO CHILDREN IN NEED THROUGH WONDERFUL LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS INCLUDING:

Good Shepherd Child Care Center

Redland Migrant Children Center

Sagrada Familia

Hialeah Housing Authority

Susan B. Anthony

Forever Family

Miami Children’s Home Society

Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation

United Way of Miami-Dade

Kakes 4 Kids

Triumph Crisis Recovery Center

Care Resource

Voices for Children of Broward County